Cigarette Biryani! Argument Erupts After Customers Find Cigarette Butt In Biryani At Bawarchi Restaurant In Hyderabad; Watch VIDEO

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has came to light from a famous restaurant in Telangana's Hyderabad where customers were shocked to find a half-smoked cigarette butt inside the Biryani they ordered at the restaurant. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are slamming the restaurant for their careless behaviour.

The incident reportedly at the popular Bawarchi Restaurant which is located near the RTC 'X' Road. The incident occurred when the customers were eating their food at the restaurant and they unexpectedly discovered the cigarette butt inside the Biryani they were eating at the restaurant.

The discovery of the cigarette butt from the Biryani led to a heated argument between the customers and the restaurant staff. The customers filmed the incident and made the video viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the around 8-10 young men are eating their food at the restaurant and one of them finds a cigarette butt inside his plate.

The customer showed the cigarette butt to his friend who started filming the incident. The youngsters got furious on the discovery and started yelling at the restaurant staff. They also called the higher authorities and shouted at them for the negligent. The restaurant was packed with customers when the incident occurred.

The management of the restaurant is seen apologising for the incident to the customers. The other people present at the restaurant were also shocked to witness the bizarre discovery from the Biryani. The exact date and time of the incident is not known yet and FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

In another incident, a customer was shocked to find a millipede inside the chicken Biryani he ordered at a famous restaurant in Bhuvanagiri, Telangana. The customer recorded the incident and made the video viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the insect is crawling in the Biryani he ordered at Hotel Vivera. The hotel staff apologised to the customer and offered him free desert to lighten his mood.