'Chulivarche icecream' from Saibaba's Shirdi tickles laughter in netizens

Be it winter or summer, ice-cream is an all time mood setter! Not sure if you have come across the concept of dishes being prepared on wood fire stove, especially the 'chulivarche misal' and now the similarly stylized ice cream.

Is it a new dish that foodie's must munch on? The Chulivarche icecream, as termed in the regional Marathi language, was popularized by the Nashik based Sadhana restaurant back in 2017. The eatery also mentioned of how the mouthwatery food item was prepared.

According to their Facebook post this how the 'Chulivarche icecream comes' into being: Pure unskimmed milk is boiled over the wood fire stove, then churned into the traditional wooden pot and then frozen to give you the perfect hand-made Icecream.

Check the post, here:

Though the food joint happens to be primarily known for its traditional style of cooking misal, the chulivarche misal, it is also flooded with customers to experience the taste of the ethnic ice cream treat available. The chulivarche ice cream prepared through traditional methods, is buzzing on social media even today in 2022.

Recently, a tweet sharing the standee of the restaurant's chulivarche ice cream caught the eye's of netizens. What did they say? Twitterati didn't seem interested to give the delicacy a bite, rather they took to hilarious comments.

Look at the tweet and some reactions, right here:

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 01:26 PM IST