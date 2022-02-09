Chocolate day 2022: Singles share hilarious memes on Twitter

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. The third day, after Rose day and Propose day, seeks celebration with chocolates. February 8 is regarded as the Chocolate Day
While love birds are taking to Twitter to express their feelings for their partners and sharing pictures of their chocolate day celebrations, poor singles as usual are marking the special day by sharing hilarious memes on the micro-blogging site.
Take a look:
Congratulate me and yourself as well if you are marked safe from this #ChocolateDay 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/mTiKZEI3PA— Utkarsh Sinha (@Utkarshsnh) February 9, 2022
When I see my friend spending money on chocolates for his crush#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/ymI4836Kxc— Tmu_thugs (@tmu_thugs) February 9, 2022
#ChocolateDay— PRITAM (@Impritam67) February 9, 2022
When the Memna is fan of Bakra
Le Memni be like.. pic.twitter.com/HLgVI2soXA
Friend- tum to single ho fir ye chocolate kisne di?— Arya Sama (@AsmoSneha) February 9, 2022
Me-#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/6UA6IwawU0
#ChocolateDay Meme Thread.— Bhushan Morey (@bhushan_morey) February 8, 2022
Girls during Valentines: pic.twitter.com/bt4oZpqBFG
#ChocolateDay— IUC (@Coolhubhai) February 9, 2022
Partners giving expensive chocolate to each other on chocolate day
Friends jinhe 5rs ki toffe bhi nahi mili aaj tak : pic.twitter.com/ZVH14olVBJ
#ChocolateDay— Justsaying (@WhyJustsaying) February 9, 2022
Her choice His choice pic.twitter.com/kXaiDjCLS3
Happy #ChocolateDay 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BKUw4B2jjU— Himanshu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Himansh10001) February 9, 2022
On #ChocolateDay— ANUJ KASANA 🇮🇳 (@anujKasana_) February 9, 2022
When she ask for chocolate
Me : pic.twitter.com/rJAlzUHyio
Dairy Milk on #ChocolateDay : pic.twitter.com/xUGc9sBfH9— Aditya (@adityacasm_) February 9, 2022
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)