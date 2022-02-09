Chocolate day 2022: Singles share hilarious memes on Twitter

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. The third day, after Rose day and Propose day, seeks celebration with chocolates. February 8 is regarded as the Chocolate Day

While love birds are taking to Twitter to express their feelings for their partners and sharing pictures of their chocolate day celebrations, poor singles as usual are marking the special day by sharing hilarious memes on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look:

Congratulate me and yourself as well if you are marked safe from this #ChocolateDay 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/mTiKZEI3PA — Utkarsh Sinha (@Utkarshsnh) February 9, 2022

When I see my friend spending money on chocolates for his crush#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/ymI4836Kxc — Tmu_thugs (@tmu_thugs) February 9, 2022

#ChocolateDay



When the Memna is fan of Bakra



Le Memni be like.. pic.twitter.com/HLgVI2soXA — PRITAM (@Impritam67) February 9, 2022

Friend- tum to single ho fir ye chocolate kisne di?

Me-#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/6UA6IwawU0 — Arya Sama (@AsmoSneha) February 9, 2022

#ChocolateDay

Partners giving expensive chocolate to each other on chocolate day

Friends jinhe 5rs ki toffe bhi nahi mili aaj tak : pic.twitter.com/ZVH14olVBJ — IUC (@Coolhubhai) February 9, 2022

On #ChocolateDay



When she ask for chocolate



Me : pic.twitter.com/rJAlzUHyio — ANUJ KASANA 🇮🇳 (@anujKasana_) February 9, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:54 AM IST