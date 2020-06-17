Chinese media buries news about Galwan Valley face-off; Twitter says, 'difference between democracy and authoritarian regime'

20 jawans, including officers of the Indian Army, were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. More soldiers are "critically injured" and are undergoing treatment and that "casualties could increase", reported IANS.

Meanwhile, China has also suffered casualties. According to ANI, the neighbouring country has lost 43 of its soldiers in the skirmish. However, China hasn't officially revealed any numbers. Global Times Editor-in-Chief said it was a part of "goodwill" from Beijing. "Chinese side didn’t release number of PLA casualties in clash with Indian soldiers. My understanding is the Chinese side doesn’t want people of the two countries to compare the casualties number so to avoid stoking public mood. This is goodwill from Beijing (sic)," he wrote.

Moreover, the Chinese media has also buried the news about the clash. "China's official media broadly buries news of the worst clash on the India China border in 50+ years. Not mentioned in People's Daily and PLA Daily, the official papers of the Party and PLA (unless I missed it buried in a corner somewhere). Global Times Chinese carries on p 16," tweeted The Hindu's Ananth Krishnan.