Chinese media buries news about Galwan Valley face-off; Twitter says, 'difference between democracy and authoritarian regime'

20 jawans, including officers of the Indian Army, were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. More soldiers are "critically injured" and are undergoing treatment and that "casualties could increase", reported IANS.
Meanwhile, China has also suffered casualties. According to ANI, the neighbouring country has lost 43 of its soldiers in the skirmish. However, China hasn't officially revealed any numbers. Global Times Editor-in-Chief said it was a part of "goodwill" from Beijing. "Chinese side didn’t release number of PLA casualties in clash with Indian soldiers. My understanding is the Chinese side doesn’t want people of the two countries to compare the casualties number so to avoid stoking public mood. This is goodwill from Beijing (sic)," he wrote.
Moreover, the Chinese media has also buried the news about the clash. "China's official media broadly buries news of the worst clash on the India China border in 50+ years. Not mentioned in People's Daily and PLA Daily, the official papers of the Party and PLA (unless I missed it buried in a corner somewhere). Global Times Chinese carries on p 16," tweeted The Hindu's Ananth Krishnan.
"On expected lines. The difference between a democracy and an authoritarian regime. Indian leadership is answerable to the country, Chinese leadership couldn't care less," said a Twitter user.
Another Twitter user said, "Important data point. Does this mean China does not want to tell its people about the PLA’s first deadly clash in decades - because things did not go well (for anyone) and there are risks of escalation which the CCP leadership cannot control?"
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured that the sacrifice of the jawans will not be in vain. He added that India wants peace, however, it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated.
"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," ANI quoted PM Modi.
