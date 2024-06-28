Chinese Man Offers ₹44,600 Prize Money On Soft Toy He Lost In Barcelona Metro, Sheds Tears Of Joy After Finally Receiving It Back

Chinese tourist joyfully cries after reuniting with his toy sloth he lost in Spain, thanks cleaner who returned it | Xiaohongshu/SCMP

We would have all had one particular toy that was close to our hearts and stood out of the rest. During childhood, we might have been attached to such toys and refrained from leaving them alone even if we had to take a trip to a nearby city. Ever happened? We are sure you would agree on these innocent childhood things we all lived.

On the note that one is attached to their toys and can't keep them away for a long while, it goes without saying that the feeling one comes across when a toy is stolen or lost is painful.

Missing poster, prize money announced...

Recently, a Chinese man who is said to be in his 20s, was left sobbing when his soft toy went missing during his visit to Barcelona, Spain. He took help of social media to search for the lost item and fetch it back.

It was learned that posed online with a missing poster, which referred to an image of his toy, and offered a prize money to someone who found and returned it to him. The man had promised to offer 500 euros (Rs 44,637 approx) to the one who returns his toy to him.

Man believes somebody stole "Bread"

According to reports, the man was on a tour to Spain and enjoying a metro ride when he realised about having got separated from his toy "Bread" somewhere. The adult toy-holder believed that someone stole his toy away assuming it to be a money purse. But the overall incident left the man immensely sad. He also cancelled his future travel plans to bring his Bread back.

They finally meet!

The Chinese youth stayed in the Spanish city to look for his toy, and he finally did. Lost on June 9, he got it back after a cleaner at the Sagrada Familia metro station in Barcelona returned it to the tourist days later. Reports noted that the man was in tears of joy and extreme gratitude towards the cleaner for letting him reunite with his Bread.

“Many people might not understand, but Bread is more important to me than my job, my degree, or my possessions,” the tearful man was quoted as saying in news reports, while mentioning that he aims to take his beloved Bread, a sloth-themed toy, to meet fellow sloths around the world.