Chinese influencer banned for wasp-eating video stunt that caused his lips to swell like a sausage

Before and after photos of Wang Can performing the stunt | Screengrab South China Morning Post video

An influencer from China performed an extreme stunt recently and shared the video on video sharing platform Douyin.

The video of this influencer named Wang Can went viral for eating wasp-eating on camera. The influencer has over 560,000 followers after the video became viral, the video got over 100,000 views, and Wang Can planned to repeat this stunt again on Sunday however his account got banned before performing such dangerous stunts again.

In the video shared by Wang Can, he was seen holding a wasp in a pair of chopsticks. Before eating the wasp, he said, "Although I am a little afraid, I will eat it anyway."

Soon after his lips and eyes were swollen and he was having difficulty swallowing, he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The video was labelled as "courageous" and "fearless" even though it also mentioned "Dangerous, don’t imitate."

The video starts with him saying, "I don’t know what to do after eating," a Chinese proverb used to rebuke people for doing silly and annoying things.