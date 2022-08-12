Chinese groom's wedding did not last for a few hours for this reason

Image credit: Google

A wedding needs a bit of chaos. From small disagreements,to the bride and groom coming late for their wedding ceremony, a lot takes place. Amid all this chaos, things end happily as the pair takes promise to be together forever.

This wedding that happened in China, did not even last for a few hours. The groom spoke about the bride's affair with another man in their reception.

The video is now making a buzz over the Internet. Reportedly, the woman had an affair with her brother-in-law. The video showed both of them in a compromising position. The text on the video was written, "The groom played a video of his wife cheating on him with her pregnant sister’s husband in front of everybody.”

The guests were shocked who were at the reception and were petrified seeing the clip.