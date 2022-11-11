Chinese father detained after brutally slapping KG school kid & injuring his grandfather |

A Chinese father has been detained on a charge of assault after allegedly slapping a boy from his son’s kindergarten and breaking the leg of the boy’s grandfather.

A playground fight over a toy between two Chinese boys descends into inter-family violence and is caught on a video that has been viewed 400 million times on a Chinese video sharing app.

Police in Nanjing, eastern China, said the 33-year-old father, surnamed Lu, went to the other boy’s home on Saturday to ask for an apology after learning the boy had allegedly hit his son at kindergarten earlier that day. When Lu arrived, he slapped the boy so hard he flew out of the plastic chair he was sitting on and onto the floor.

The boy’s 64-year-old grandfather, surnamed Zu, then rushed to defend his grandson brandishing the plastic chair and a wooden chair with which he was allegedly trying to hit Lu. Police said Lu is accused of then pushing Zu to the floor, leaving him with a broken leg.

Zu’s family reported the incident to the police who arrested Lu the next day, a Chinese daily reported. The feud started when Zu’s grandson allegedly used a toy the two boys were fighting over at kindergarten to scratch the back of Lu’s son’s head which left the boy with a minor cut.

The mother of the boy who inflicted the minor cut, surnamed Tang, had planned to take her son to Lu’s home with gifts that evening so her son could apologise to the other boy.

The two families live in the same community and the boys often visit each others’ homes. They are both five years old. However, before Tang was able to do so, Lu, his wife and their son turned up at their home.