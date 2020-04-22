Chinese factory slammed for hosting 'kissing competition' post lockdown

Despite the world facing the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in China, the country has lifted its lockdown, reopening businesses to revive its economy under strict controls.

Amid the chaos to maintain social distancing, surging cases and checking lockdown violating entities, a Chinese factory has reached its peak of ignorance.

The furniture factory located in the city of Suzhou, identified as “Yueya”, reportedly invited ten couples to take part in the social distance kissing contest. The liplock took place by separating the individuals using a plexiglass. The pictures surfaced online were slammed by netizens for the act of heightened stupidity, while the pandemic exists.