Chinese factory slammed for hosting 'kissing competition' post lockdown

Despite the world facing the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in China, the country has lifted its lockdown, reopening businesses to revive its economy under strict controls.
Amid the chaos to maintain social distancing, surging cases and checking lockdown violating entities, a Chinese factory has reached its peak of ignorance.
The furniture factory located in the city of Suzhou, identified as “Yueya”, reportedly invited ten couples to take part in the social distance kissing contest. The liplock took place by separating the individuals using a plexiglass. The pictures surfaced online were slammed by netizens for the act of heightened stupidity, while the pandemic exists.
According to the Global Times, the kissing competition was held to celebrate the resumption of work in the factory after the lockdown was revoked partially. The owner of the establishment, Mr Ma was quoted stating, “Some of the participants were actually married couples who both work in the factory. This pandemic has made everyone very tense. They haven't been able to relax, and that might cause mistakes in the production process. That's why I arranged the kissing contest to make everyone happy. To avoid any accidents, we put a piece of plexiglass between everyone and disinfected it with alcohol several times.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)