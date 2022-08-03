e-Paper Get App

Chinese army tanks head to Fujian beach ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, video goes viral on WeChat

People were spotted in swimwear and beach suit as the Chinese tanks passed by the beach of Fujian.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
Screengrab from viral video

Ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei City, Taiwan, Chinese army tanks were seen doing rounds on the coast of Fujian beach. People dressed in swimwear and beach suit were spotted in the captured video. The clip, sourced to China-based networking platform WeChat, has now gone viral on social media.

While there have been no official statements, the local media in Taiwan reported that Pelosi's visit to the region. She would become the highest-ranking elected US official to visit in more than 25 years. Despite several warnings from China, the politician seems to head towards the Taiwan city.

