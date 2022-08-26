e-Paper Get App

Chilling video shows boy drowning in river full of crocodiles; brave SDRF team comes to timely rescue

The viral video shared on social media suggested the incident to have occurred at Chambal, Rajasthan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
A chilling video of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescuing a boy from falling prey to crocodiles in a heavy flowing river has surfaced on the internet.

As seen in the now viral clip, a young boy drowning and struggling for life was pulled into a boat by the team. Their timely effort to save the boy has been lauded by netizens.

The clip was shared by multiple users on Twitter claiming that the incident comes from Chambal river which is filled with crocodiles. However, the location is unverified.

Watch video:

Several officials along commoners replied to the video tweet in praise as they saluted the SRDF team. "Well done, " "Good job, " marked the comments section to the nail-biting video.

Check some reactions, right here:

