Caught On Camera: Huge Bird Hits Plane & Gets Stuck In Cockpit Leaving Pilot Soaked In Blood

Chilling Video! Huge Bird Hits Plane & Gets Stuck In Cockpit Leaving Pilot Soaked In Blood |

In a chilling incident witnessed by a pilot in Ecuador, a huge bird hit the plane and got stuck in the cockpit damaging the aircraft's windshield and leaving the man in shock. The entire incident was filmed on camera and the terrifying footage has now surfaced online.

(Trigger warning: Video contains ornithophobic content and bloodshed)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pilot doesn't panic

Educadorian aviator identified as Ariel Valiente was covered in blood after the bird smashed into the flying plane, but it didn't affect the man much as he is said to have bravely continued to ride his way. Despite having the dead bird dangling over his head, the pilot didn't lose his calm or panic.

Bird species identified

The bird was reportedly identified as an Andean Condor that saw death at 10,000 feet above the ground. The species is a giant South American Cathartid vulture and the only member of the genus Vultur. It is believed that they are the " largest flying bird in the world" and can soar as high as 21,300 feet in the air.