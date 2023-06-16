 Caught On Camera: Huge Bird Hits Plane & Gets Stuck In Cockpit Leaving Pilot Soaked In Blood
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralCaught On Camera: Huge Bird Hits Plane & Gets Stuck In Cockpit Leaving Pilot Soaked In Blood

Caught On Camera: Huge Bird Hits Plane & Gets Stuck In Cockpit Leaving Pilot Soaked In Blood

The entire incident was filmed on camera and the terrifying footage has now surfaced online.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Chilling Video! Huge Bird Hits Plane & Gets Stuck In Cockpit Leaving Pilot Soaked In Blood |

In a chilling incident witnessed by a pilot in Ecuador, a huge bird hit the plane and got stuck in the cockpit damaging the aircraft's windshield and leaving the man in shock. The entire incident was filmed on camera and the terrifying footage has now surfaced online.

(Trigger warning: Video contains ornithophobic content and bloodshed)

Pilot doesn't panic

Educadorian aviator identified as Ariel Valiente was covered in blood after the bird smashed into the flying plane, but it didn't affect the man much as he is said to have bravely continued to ride his way. Despite having the dead bird dangling over his head, the pilot didn't lose his calm or panic.

Bird species identified

The bird was reportedly identified as an Andean Condor that saw death at 10,000 feet above the ground. The species is a giant South American Cathartid vulture and the only member of the genus Vultur. It is believed that they are the " largest flying bird in the world" and can soar as high as 21,300 feet in the air.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Bird collides with plane just before landing, disturbing video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: Huge Bird Hits Plane & Gets Stuck In Cockpit Leaving Pilot Soaked In Blood

Caught On Camera: Huge Bird Hits Plane & Gets Stuck In Cockpit Leaving Pilot Soaked In Blood

'Bas Karo': Another Video Of Journalist Dramatically Covering Cyclone Biparjoy Goes Viral; Netizens...

'Bas Karo': Another Video Of Journalist Dramatically Covering Cyclone Biparjoy Goes Viral; Netizens...

Bizarre! UK Man Tries To Have Sex With Tree, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Bizarre! UK Man Tries To Have Sex With Tree, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Adipurush Twitter Review: First Reactions Out, Prabhas Saves The Film Despite Bad VFX

Adipurush Twitter Review: First Reactions Out, Prabhas Saves The Film Despite Bad VFX

Shayan Ali Ghar Wapsi: Pakistan-born Influencer Adopts Sanatana Dharma, Says How Lord Krishna &...

Shayan Ali Ghar Wapsi: Pakistan-born Influencer Adopts Sanatana Dharma, Says How Lord Krishna &...