'Chill, Donald, Chill!': Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump in his own words over 'STOP THE COUNT' rant

Do you remember when Greta Thunberg, the teenage environmental activist was mocked by Donald Trump in a tweet when she was named Time magazine’s person of the year?
In his 2019 tweet, Trump had mocked Thunberg. Trump had asked her to work on her “anger management problem” and to “go to an old-fashioned movie with a friend”.
Well, now 11 months later, the climate activist has managed to get her revenge against Trump.
Giving back to Trump in his own words over his 'STOP THE COUNT' rant, Greta wrote, "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"
While the US awaits the final results of the votes cast on November 3, President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded the vote count be stopped.
Taking to Twitter, Trump has written, "STOP THE COUNT!"
While Greta tweeted at 1.23 am, her tweet has garnered almost 1.1 Million likes and 240.8K Retweets.
