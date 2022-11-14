e-Paper Get App
Children's day 2022: Google shares its childhood picture on social media, netizens get nostalgic

When Google saw almost everyone throwing back their childhood clicks, it took to follow the trend, and here's what the search engine looked like from the previous days. Take a look...

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Google never fails impressing its viewers, be it through its helpful search results or the social media engagements. On Children's day, the AI-giant shared a post to wave nostalgia among netizens, all it did was sharing its childhood look.

Remember the days of early 2000s wherein Google had a much classic look than now? The Instagram post is a throwback to those times. The post was captioned to read, "everyone’s posting their baby photos, so here’s ours #HappyChildrensDay (sic)."

Check Google India's Instagram post

The post is winning the hearts of viewers. Several comments and liked hit the Instagram post within hours of being uploaded. Netizens expressed their missing towards the previous look by writing, "Awww," "Old them," and so on...

"Those Days..." Netizens miss the classic look, check comments

article-image

