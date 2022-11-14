Children's day 2022: Google shares its childhood picture on social media, netizens get nostalgic | FPJ

Google never fails impressing its viewers, be it through its helpful search results or the social media engagements. On Children's day, the AI-giant shared a post to wave nostalgia among netizens, all it did was sharing its childhood look.

Remember the days of early 2000s wherein Google had a much classic look than now? The Instagram post is a throwback to those times. The post was captioned to read, "everyone’s posting their baby photos, so here’s ours #HappyChildrensDay (sic)."

Check Google India's Instagram post

The post is winning the hearts of viewers. Several comments and liked hit the Instagram post within hours of being uploaded. Netizens expressed their missing towards the previous look by writing, "Awww," "Old them," and so on...

"Those Days..." Netizens miss the classic look, check comments