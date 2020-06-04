Chhota Bheem ties the knot with Rajkumari Indumati; fans demand 'Justice for Chutki'

One of the most popular Indian cartoon character Chhota Bheem is making headlines as Twitterati demand 'Justice for Chutki'. The fans of POGO's popular animated show 'Chhota Bheem' were left disappointed, after the makers of the show decided that the lead character would go on to marry Rajkumari Indumati, instead of his childhood sweetheart Chutki. Chutki and Bheem are best friends, however, their strong bond and fun-filled adventures had fans rooting for them to get hitched. After Chota Bheem's tied the knot with Rajkumari Indumati, disappointed fans demanded justice for their favorite character Chutki.

A user wrote, "Idk who will believe but I always noticed that indumati was always insecure of chutki when she used to be with bheem & used to flaunt that flower on her ponytail dumbly! Chutki was 100 times better than that control freak dumb looking indumati!"

Another tweeted, "Why makers why have u done this? Bheem nd chutki made for each other.. Bheem can't marry indumati. The way chutki care nd love bheem.. She deserves same in return#Bhutki is couple goals"

"Bheem played with chutki's emotions & conveniently married indumati in the end. What were u doing the whole time wid chutki? Celebrating Christmas? Ate her laddoos, made her fight wid her own mom, made her risk her own life for u so many times! Chose money," read another tweet.

Check out the tweets here: