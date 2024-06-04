Chhattisgarh: BJP Leaders In Raipur Order 201 Kg Laddu To Celebrate Their Expected Electoral Success (Video)

BJP Raipur Orders 201 Kg Laddu | Canva

Chhattisgarh: Buoyed by the exit polls results which have predicted a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections, the Raipur unit of the ruling party has prepared 201 kilograms of laddus of 11 different types for their leaders and workers to celebrate their victory.

"We have set the target to distribute 201 kg of laddus and we have ordered 11 types of laddus. We will distribute laddus from noon till 11 at night," BJP district vice president Lalit Jai Singh said speaking to ANI on Sunday day ahead of the counting of votes.

Watch video

#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: 201 kg of laddus ordered by BJP leaders and workers to celebrate victory.



Counting for the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 will be held today. (03.06) pic.twitter.com/Zgt3Dzux1L — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024

Speaking about the various types of laddus prepared to celebrate their victory for the third consecutive time, Singh said, "There are laddus made of besan, atta, coconut, chocolate, boondi...We have ordered eleven types of laddus." Exuding confidence in the BJP winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Singh said, "There is a wave of Bharatiya Janata Party in the whole country.

BJP's '400 paar' slogan

PM Modi has set a target of winning more than 400 seats. We expect the BJP to win more than 400 seats and will be winning with a comfortable majority." Meanwhile, the BJP headquarters in Jaipur was decorated ahead of the Lok Sabha results on Tuesday. The BJP headquarters in Bengaluru was also illuminated ahead of counting day.

The counting of votes will kick off in a few hours on Tuesday. The BJP won nine out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls while the Congress won two seats.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised for a hat-trick win in Lok Sabha polls with a massive majority, exit polls predicted on Saturday and indicated that the ruling party at the Centre would improve its performance in several states ruled by other parties.

Exit polls prediction

A few exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA could reach the goal of "400 paar" stated by BJP leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut.