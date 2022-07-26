Chennai's trans women are painting murals in metro station

Image credit: Google

In an act to create environment-friendly green zones, transgender people are working for the Transgender Art Project. They have been painting murals at varied metro stations in Chennai. By painting murals, they are breaking different stereotypes related to their community.

Their paintings talk about the different ecological regions as mentioned in ancient Tamil Sangam literature- Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Paalai. They have been displayed on the walls of Alandur Metro Station and are a sight for the eyes.

Pedestrians were shocked to see the paintings, as artists could be seen hanging off the wall many feet above ground with safety equipment. One artist named Kanchana did stage performances for many years and also got mural training from her group. She also said that she has done painting in many cities. She also gave the explanation of how transgender people need to face many taunts as they are showing their ability to overcome these obstacles.