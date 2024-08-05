 Chennai: Law Student & Girlfriend Open Sunroof & Drink 'Alcohol' On Moving Car In Tambaram, Arrested After Video Goes Viral
Chennai: Law Student & Girlfriend Open Sunroof & Drink 'Alcohol' On Moving Car In Tambaram, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

23-year-old Sanjay, identified to be a law student from the state, was involved in the incident along with his girlfriend Veena.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Couple arrested for opening sunroof, drinking alcohol on moving car in Chennai | X video

A video of a couple consuming alcohol on a moving car with open sunroof is widely being circulated on social media. Following its virality, police action was reported on the incident. The couple who were involved in the romantic road stunt while driving through the Tambaram-Pallavaram road in Chennai.

Student drives under alcohol influence

23-year-old Sanjay, identified to be a law student from the state, was involved in the incident along with his girlfriend Veena. Sanjay drove the vehicle under the influence of alcohol, according to media reports, while drew legal action against him.

Watch viral video

Couple arrested for sunroof incident

The couple was arrested by the local police after the video went viral online. A case of reckless driving and violating road safety norms was registered. It was learned that their car was traced through the number plate and seized by the cops.

More about the footage

Talking of the video, it opened by showing the young couple standing on their car seat, peeping outside its sunroof with a bottle of alcohol. Initially they were seen having a conversation with each other as they stood at the open sunroof holding the alcohol bottle in their hand.

When the couple enjoyed the drink with the open sunroof on the busy road in Chennai, it was someone else who was at the wheel. However, it was also learned that Sanjay drove the car when he was intoxicated.

Tambaram police apprehended the couple for creating a ruckus on the busy road for their unsafe actions, but the Thoraipakkam police, about 20 kms away from the earlier location, reportedly lodged a case in this matter and seized Sanjay's vehicle.

