Check out Salman, Ranbir, Virat's fake reactions after oil prices in US plummet to negative for first time in history

On Monday, in an unprecedented event, the oil prices in the United States plummeted to negative for first time in the history as the demand for energy collapsed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

According to NYT, the concerns have grown that storage tanks in the United States were near capacity and unable to hold all the unused crude.

Following the unprecedented crash in oil prices, US stocks also plunged 592 points.

The May benchmark fell into negative territory, suggesting people who had oil to sell were willing to pay to have it taken off their hands.

The problem is that the US is running out of places to store its oil which is already being stockpiled on barges at sea, the Times reported.

With space to store oil scarce, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery crashed 300 per cent on Monday and ended trading at -$37.63 a barrel.

Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, is trading around USD 26 a barrel, having plummeted by as much as 70 per cent since the start of January as coronavirus lockdowns have destroyed global demand in crude, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user Sagar (@sagarcasm) came up with epic fake reactions of celebrities reacting to the unprecedented event.

Here are the fake reactions:

“Oil price is so low, it's now cheaper to buy oil than to buy Jodhpur High Court Judge” ~ Salman Khan

“Oil prices fell more aggressively than I fall in love” ~ Ranbir Kapoor

“Oil producers have dropped prices like I drop catches” ~ Kamran Akmal

“Oil prices touched 0, just like the expressions on my face” ~ Katrina Kaif

“Oil has no worth. Just like me” ~ Anil Ambani

“Oil is valued at 0. Just how I value non-star kids” ~ Karan Johar

“Oil prices have gone as low as the collection of my movies” ~ Arjun Kapoor

“Oil prices went negative overnight. Just like the reviews on my Masakali 2.0” ~ Tanishk Bagchi

“Oil prices are 0. Just like the number of IPL trophies we have won” ~ Virat Kohli