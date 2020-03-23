'Charge her under SC/ST Act': Netizens lash out at Twitter user 'followed by PM Modi' for linking social distancing to untouchability

A Twitter user from Germany, Maria Wirth, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, faced the ire of Twitter users on Monday after she linked social distancing to the regressive custom of untouchability amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 15,408 lives and infected 353,266 people globally.

Wirth on March 21 tweeted, "Social distancing = not touching others unnecessarily. Remember how Hindus were demonised for having rules whom not to touch? "Untouchability" was portrayed as much worse than ki!!ing millions in the name of Xian &Muslm God by the West. Now?? #ChineseVirus #CoronaAlert #Hindus."

Wirth, author of 'Thank You India: A German Woman's Journey to the Wisdom of Yoga' further said that she is not defending untouchability by birth. She wrote, "Am not defending untouchability by birth. What I mean, rules not to touch someone who removes dead animals or eats them etc. make sense. Untouchability was the only "evil" the British could find, so they made it look most terrible. Btw according to birth I would be untouchable."