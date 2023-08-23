Chandrayaan-3: Sudarsan Pattnaik's Miniature Sand Artist Depicts Successful Landing Of Indian Lunar Mission (WATCH) |

Amid the prayers and excitement echoing across India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a miniature sand sculpture in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday. Padma Shri recipient Pattnaik’s sand art included a national flag, ISRO’s logo, the rocket in which Chandrayaan-3 was launched. ‘Jai Ho' was written on the artwork. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Wishes extended to team ISRO

Sonali Ahuja, a resident of Colorado, who accompanied him as he made the miniature sand art said that she was delighted to be a part of this wonderful sand art by artist Padma Shri Sudarshan Pattnaik.

“Pattnaik is creating this beautiful art when history is being created in India. We wish all the best to the government of India, ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3,” she said. Pattnaik also wished all the best to India and ISRO for Chandrayaan-3. He said, “I am not in India as I am on an international tour, however, it is my honour, to make this sculpture on such a historical day.” “I extend my best wishes to India,” Pattnaik added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) - lander Vikram and rover Pragyan - is scheduled to make a touchdown near the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday. As the Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched by ISRO on July 14, 2023, inches closer to its lunar landing, people from all corners of the country are collectively holding their breath in eager anticipation.

The nationwide fervour is a testament to the unity and hope that Chandrayaan-3 embodies. Remembering the lessons of the past, particularly the setback of Chandrayaan-2, the nation's prayers are directed towards a triumphant landing this time around.

On August 23rd, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is poised to make its historic touchdown on the Moon's surface, marking a pivotal moment for India's space exploration endeavours.

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023. India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)