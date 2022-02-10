'Chale hai Deewan ji duty chunav ma': UP cop's poem on Assembly polls is winning hearts on internet; Watch

The high-profile assembly elections in five states are finally under way with the phase one voting for the all-important Uttar Pradesh starting from today.

The election season ahead of voting was full of heated debates, political allegations and counter allegations and big poll promises from all the parties in fray. And if you are someone you has had enough of all this, UP police has a refreshing video for you.

In the clip shared by the official handle of Uttar Pradesh Police on Twitter, a police cop can be seen flaunting his poetic skills as he presents an amazing poetry for the voters in the state and shares his excitement on being deployed for election duties.

Watch video here:

UP police shared the video on 8th February and it has been very well received by the netizens since being posted. In the viral video Police Inspector named Dharmaraj Upadhyay, from Unnao can be seen presenting a beautiful poem on the assembly elections and urging voters in his state to turn up in huge numbers for the event.

Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on 58 assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state began on Thursday at 7:00 am.

Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls cover 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

In the first phase of elections, the constituencies that have been the centre of attention and have particularly raised the political heat throughout the election campaign this year are Noida, Kairana, and Meerut among others.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:42 AM IST