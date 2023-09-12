Chai Pe Charcha! Netherland PM Enjoys Masala Chai At Bengaluru And Pays Via UPI; Video Goes Viral

Netherlands PM in Bengaluru |

Not just Indians, but it looks like chai, or to be precise, Masala chai, has found a new lover! That new Masala chai lover is none other than Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

The Netherlands PM recently arrived in India to attend the G20 Summit in Delhi. On Monday, the Dutch PM later visited Bengaluru, where he was seen enjoying Masala chai at Bengaluru's popular "Chai Point" on Church Street and paying for it using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The Netherlands PM Posted the video of him in Bengaluru on X ( Formerly Twitter) with a caption that said, "My visit to India in a nutshell."

In the video, he is seen talking about his visit in India and his experience in Dutch.

From walking to cycling some distance on Church Street to with Bengaluru’s bicycle mayor, Sathya Sankaran, the Dutch PM tried his hands at different things.

He also interacted and posed for selfies with the crowd.

"The Netherlands and India have wide-ranging economic ties. Over 350 Dutch companies do business here. India and the Netherlands also share the same enterprising spirit and capacity for innovation. We work together in areas like agriculture and water management, and more opportunities are opening up all the time," wrote the Netherlands PM in another post on X.

