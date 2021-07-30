CBSEResults: Over 70,000 students score above 95 percent marks in Class 12; memes abound

Maintaining the previous trend, girls outshone boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.

The results were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.

Students can now check their results at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE in a tweet today advised the students to keep their roll number handy for quick reference.

"Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage this year is 99.37 percent. No merit list has been announced," a senior board official said.

The result for over 65,000 candidates is still being prepared and will be declared by August 5.

A total of 70,004 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,50,152 students have cored above 90 per cent.

As many as "6149 students have been placed in a compartment," the official said.

The news has spread a cheer among Class 12 students and their families, especially after a stressful academic year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many students are celebrating the moment virtually with memes.

