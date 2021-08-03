CBSE Class X results out now; students celebrate with memes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results have been announced on Tuesday at 12 noon.
"CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon. #CBSEResults #CBSE, " said CBSE HQ in a tweet.
The CBSE also announced on its Twitter handle that the results could be accessed on the website cbseresults.nic.in.
"Dear Students Results can be accessed on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker Find your Roll Number using the Finder on /cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfin... #CBSEResults #CBSE," said CBSE HQ on its Twitter handle.
The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.
This has made students even more eager and anxious for the results. As soon as CBSE announced the results, students stormed Twitter informing about their scores. Along with scores, there are memes too.
As of now, Twitter is flooded with memes of all kinds as #CBSEClass10thresult continues to trend. From relatives inquiring about exams to expectations of parents, everything is a meme material for students today.
If you are looking for some relief from the stress of results today, then these memes might help.
Have a look.
(By agencies)