CBSE and ICSE Exams Cancelled: The best frontbencher, backbencher memes on Twitter

The Centre and the CBSE Thursday informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations scheduled from July 1-15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they would be conducted later.
And the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE), on the other hand, decided to go ahead with the same decision, thereby cancelling class 10 and 12 board exams.
A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was apprised by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a scheme has been formulated to assess the performance of class XII students on the basis of their performance in last examinations.
The top court was also informed that the students will have the liberty to opt either for the examinations, to be conducted later, or go with the assessment process based on past performance. The court was hearing pleas seeking scrapping of remaining exams of Class XII scheduled from July 1-15 in view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the JEE Main is currently scheduled between July 19 and July 23. Students and parents have taken to Twitter calling for the exam to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which is conducting the JEE main exam is yet to take a decision on the matter.
While NEET, which is a crucial exam for the careers of medical students, is currently scheduled for July 26. But, the NTA which also conducts the NEET exam is yet to take a final call.