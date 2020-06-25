CBSE and ICSE Exams Cancelled: The best frontbencher, backbencher memes on Twitter

The Centre and the CBSE Thursday informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations scheduled from July 1-15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they would be conducted later.

And the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE), on the other hand, decided to go ahead with the same decision, thereby cancelling class 10 and 12 board exams.

The news, however, inspired the best of memes on Twitter. Netizens have taken to the microblogging platform to make the most hilarious frontbencher vs backbencher memes.

