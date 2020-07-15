CBSE 10th Result 2020: Best memes and jokes that will make you go ROFL

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10 results today, July 15. However, as per social media norm, the announcement also triggered a meme-riot on virtual platforms.
From taking a jibe at relatives asking marks, to the website crashing as students throng to check their result; here are some epic memes to tickle your funny bones.
Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result on CBSE's official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
Steps to check CBSE Class 10 result:
Step 1: Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for result 2020.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same.
