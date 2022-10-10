Caught on camera: University student's narrow escape from Russian missile explosion | via Twitter

A young female student captured explosions in Ukraine on her live video recording. The girl, who was filming a video during her walk to the Ukraine's main university (as per social media claims), witnessed a huge explosive firelight pass through her side. The frightened student can be seen miraculously escaping the Russian missile. Later in the video, she can be seen being terrified by the incident.

The 23-second long footage has now gone viral on social media with a shared shock value. Soon after the footage was viewed by several netizens, people began praying for Ukraine. According to reports, two explosions struck Kyiv early on Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

(Advisory warning: The video contains strong and disturbing visuals.) Watch:

This girl was walking and became a witness to the rocket’s explosion.

You can see the firelight reflecting on her face.



#RussiaisATerroistState #Kyiv #stoprussia pic.twitter.com/abzvsFPLHN — Promote Ukraine (@PromoteUkraine) October 10, 2022