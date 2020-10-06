Caught issuing threats: Who are two men in viral video threatening Chandrashekhar Azad?

A video went viral over the weekened that showed two men issuing threats to Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad ahead of his visit to the family of Hathras victim.

In the viral video, two men, believed to be from the victim's village, are heard saying, "Do you not have faith in the CBI? He (Azad) does not trust the CBI, has come here to do politics. Just let us meet him once then we will make sure he does."

"Thakurs are born to withstand blows...Come out, your big brothers are here to meet you," the man says in apparent reference to Azad.

As he is issuing the threat, gun-trotting policemen are standing behind him silently.

In a picture, the same man is seen with folded hands surrounded by dozens of cops.