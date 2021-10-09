'Can't wait to purchase them': Lego sets for #TheBatman out now, netizens are loving it

4 new LEGO sets based on Matt Reeves' upcoming film The Batman (2022), which will be released in theatres in March 2022! This wave has three LEGO sets and one Technic set, with more expected to follow, but it offers us a decent idea of what to expect from the blockbuster film and the return of The Dark Knight to the big screen next year. For individuals in the United States, the sets are now available for pre-order on LEGO.com, and will be released on November 1, 2021. The sets will be released on January 1, 2022, in Australia, Europe, and other countries.

The Batman is the most recent release in the DC Comics Batman franchise, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the title character. The first trailer for The Batman has most of the aforementioned characters, as well as a car chase with the Penguin in the film. The new Batmobile seen in the trailer and photographs is a drastically different version of the legendary vehicle than what has previously been seen.

Ever since the LEGO sets were revealed, netizens have been losing it! Have a look at how users have taken to Twitter to share their views about the LEGO set.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:51 PM IST