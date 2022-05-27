e-Paper Get App

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone wears black gown; fans ask 'Inspired by Khilji'?

Deepika Padukone is a member of the Cannes jury.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been the major highlight of Cannes 2022. The latest photos of the actress has come out, where she looks no less than a goddess. She chose to wear a Louis Vitton gown and coupled her makeup in shades of copper and nude. She completed her look with tiny yet quirky earrings.

Padukone's look got mixed reactions from her sea of followers. Some felt that her look was inspired from Ranveer Singh's character as Alauddin Khalji in Padmaavat.

Earlier, Deepika had opted to wear a beautiful floral dress and had made news for her pretty look. She posted the photos on social media (Instagram) and captioned the same with a simple heart emoji.

In the pictures, the actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a floral tube dress which she paired with matching footwear.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone, this year is a member of Cannes jury and has been making news ever since the it appeared on social media.

