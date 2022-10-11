Can your dog be a singing partner? This video will leave you in splits

It's fun to have pets at home, right? Also, if you are someone who pauses to pet a stray that you come across on your way, this video is just for you. In a video that's doing rounds on the internet, we can see a dog join a musical gathering.

Some festive nights can go incomplete without bhajans and devotional songs. A video of the same, but with a doggo tweak, has gone viral on social media. Despite being a short footage, it shows the enthusiastic dog trying some vocals during the sargam session. What a performer! It doesn't seem to disturb the humans, and casually syncs to their beats. The people who were singing in God's glory enjoyed the participation of the dog; they could be seen smiling in the clip.

Watch:

Since it was shared on Instagram a few days ago, it has won hearts on the internet. The clip has attracted thousands of views and likes. The post was captioned to read, "This Doggo is a performer."