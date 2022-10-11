e-Paper Get App
HomeViralCan your dog be a singing partner? This video will leave you in splits

Can your dog be a singing partner? This video will leave you in splits

Some festive nights can go incomplete without bhajans and devotional songs. A video of the same, but with a doggo tweak, has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

It's fun to have pets at home, right? Also, if you are someone who pauses to pet a stray that you come across on your way, this video is just for you. In a video that's doing rounds on the internet, we can see a dog join a musical gathering.

Some festive nights can go incomplete without bhajans and devotional songs. A video of the same, but with a doggo tweak, has gone viral on social media. Despite being a short footage, it shows the enthusiastic dog trying some vocals during the sargam session. What a performer! It doesn't seem to disturb the humans, and casually syncs to their beats. The people who were singing in God's glory enjoyed the participation of the dog; they could be seen smiling in the clip.

Watch:

Since it was shared on Instagram a few days ago, it has won hearts on the internet. The clip has attracted thousands of views and likes. The post was captioned to read, "This Doggo is a performer."

Read Also
Watch: Bear casually opens car, climbs to seat to steal chips packet in viral video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UP potholes woes: Official convoy ignores e-rickshaw turning upside down on road in Sitapur

UP potholes woes: Official convoy ignores e-rickshaw turning upside down on road in Sitapur

Watch: Pushpa fervour hits NYC Mayor Eric Adams during Telugu festival 'Batukamma' celebration at...

Watch: Pushpa fervour hits NYC Mayor Eric Adams during Telugu festival 'Batukamma' celebration at...

Split AC photo goes viral for a funny reason

Split AC photo goes viral for a funny reason

'Typical Indian uncle': Kapil Dev's remarks on Mental health sparks controversy; watch

'Typical Indian uncle': Kapil Dev's remarks on Mental health sparks controversy; watch

Is Madonna 'gay'? Here's what her recent TikTok post reveals; watch viral video

Is Madonna 'gay'? Here's what her recent TikTok post reveals; watch viral video