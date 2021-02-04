'Can you find Komal Sharma': Delhi Police trolled for FIR against Greta Thunberg over tweet on farmers' protest

Delhi Police on Thursday booked Swedish climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg over her recent tweets on farmers' protests in India. She had tweeted in solidarity with the farmers’ agitation soon after international pop icon Rihanna attracted attention towards the protests.
Thunberg tweeted: "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India." She also shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.
Delhi Police has charged the the 18-year-old with Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).
The action against Thunberg comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that resorting to sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially by celebrities and known public figures, is neither accurate nor responsible.
Meanwhile, Twitterati trolled Delhi Police for the FIR against the teen activist. "Dear @DelhiPolice could you please find Komal Sharma & Deep Sidhu before tracking & arresting Greta Thunberg," a Twitter user wrote. "They’ll get to Greta Thunberg before they can find Komal Sharma," wrote another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
For the uninitiated, Komal Sharma is a Delhi University student affiliated to the ABVP who was involved in the attack on JNU students and faculty members last year. In videos that had gone viral, Sharma was seen wearing a checked shirt, covering her face with a scarf. She was carrying a stick and can be heard threatening students.
The Delhi Police had identified Sharma and served a notice to her and two others, Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, under IPC Section 160, punishment for committing affray (an instance of group fighting in a public place that disturbs the peace). However, she is yet to be traced.