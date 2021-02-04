'Can you find Komal Sharma': Delhi Police trolled for FIR against Greta Thunberg over tweet on farmers' protest

Delhi Police on Thursday booked Swedish climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg over her recent tweets on farmers' protests in India. She had tweeted in solidarity with the farmers’ agitation soon after international pop icon Rihanna attracted attention towards the protests.

Thunberg tweeted: "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India." She also shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

Delhi Police has charged the the 18-year-old with Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).