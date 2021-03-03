'Can schools please take these children back?' Twinkle Khanna bemoaning lockdown is the most relatable thing ever

Actor and bestselling writer Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday took to Twitter sharing a rather relatable glimpse of her personal life. Dubbed 'Mrs Funnybones' in her book of the same name, she shared a humourous video that shows her child gleefully jumping on the bed even as she tries to write on her laptop. No answers were forthcoming from the child in question about why they were doing this.

"If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?" she wrote in the caption.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have two children, 18-year-old Aarav and eight-year-old Nitara. While Khanna did not mention or show the face, we assume that it was her daughter who was featured in the clip.