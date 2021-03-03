'Can schools please take these children back?' Twinkle Khanna bemoaning lockdown is the most relatable thing ever

Actor and bestselling writer Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday took to Twitter sharing a rather relatable glimpse of her personal life. Dubbed 'Mrs Funnybones' in her book of the same name, she shared a humourous video that shows her child gleefully jumping on the bed even as she tries to write on her laptop. No answers were forthcoming from the child in question about why they were doing this.
"If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?" she wrote in the caption.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have two children, 18-year-old Aarav and eight-year-old Nitara. While Khanna did not mention or show the face, we assume that it was her daughter who was featured in the clip.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as stores and businesses remained shut, people were given a startling glimpse into the personal lives of other people. From children wandering into live television broadcasts to the countless zoom calls where people showed far more than one would consider appropriate - it has been an unusual year.
Not just ordinary netizens, 2020 was also the year when many celebrities revealed that they too were 'ordinary' people who did household chores or engaged in adorable family interactions. Indeed a quick Google search will show you reams of articles about how well known icons has shared clips of themselves washing dishes or expertly wielding a broom. And while some helped their children throw a stuffed animal an elaborate wedding, others shared tutorials of themselves washing their shoes.
But a year later, as one's patience wears somewhat thinner, Khanna's video is exceedingly relatable. And most Twitter users seemed to agree.