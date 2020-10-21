'Can replace Arnab': Jyotiradtiya Scindia 'shaking and hugging' a crying Imarti Devi leaves Twitterati in splits

BJP leader Imarti Devi, the target of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's recent misogynistic 'item' jibe on Tuesday got emotional and broke down in front of party leader Jyotiradtiya Scindia, at a public rally in Chhimak village of Gwalior.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath had referred to her as "item", at a public event on October 18.

At the rally, Scindia said "This Imarti has given 25 years for you. This Imjarti has given all her life to you. Those who have come to insult Imarti need to be given an answer by you all." He also hugged Imarti Devi who had broken down into tears.

Later, Scindia sharing a video of the rally, tweeted: "Today I appealed for the victory of Imarti Devi in Dabra assembly constituency in a 'Jan Sabha'. Dabra's by polls is not just a by poll, it is an election for the honour of our daughter and for her self-respect."