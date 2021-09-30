'Calls for a PIL': Netizens disgusted by idli that resembles popsicles

Food is not only a necessity but also something that we love, that we bond over. India being such a diverse country, the food here is also diverse. However, times and again, we come across the versions of food that make us cringe. Humans have a tendency to ruin foods by recreating them. One such example occurred when someone created idli that looks like ice-cream. Yes, you read that right.

The picture of the supposed 'ice-cream idli' was shared on Twitter by an anonymous account.

Sharing the picture, they wrote, "Just one question, why??"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The picture soon went viral and reactions started pouring in on Twitter. It received more than a thousand likes within hours with various types of reactions coming in.

Reacting to the picture, one Twitter user wrote, "What next? Bite sized sushi style Dough-saw for the northies, so that they can eat it with forks?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another wrote, "They were so intent on finding out if they could, they didn't ask if they should."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 06:25 PM IST