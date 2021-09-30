e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 06:25 PM IST

'Calls for a PIL': Netizens disgusted by idli that resembles popsicles

FPJ Web Desk
Food is not only a necessity but also something that we love, that we bond over. India being such a diverse country, the food here is also diverse. However, times and again, we come across the versions of food that make us cringe. Humans have a tendency to ruin foods by recreating them. One such example occurred when someone created idli that looks like ice-cream. Yes, you read that right.

The picture of the supposed 'ice-cream idli' was shared on Twitter by an anonymous account.

Sharing the picture, they wrote, "Just one question, why??"

The picture soon went viral and reactions started pouring in on Twitter. It received more than a thousand likes within hours with various types of reactions coming in.

Reacting to the picture, one Twitter user wrote, "What next? Bite sized sushi style Dough-saw for the northies, so that they can eat it with forks?"

Another wrote, "They were so intent on finding out if they could, they didn't ask if they should."

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

