Cake Mistakes: Powai's Kosten Patisseries Writes THIS On Birthday Cake, Zomato Replies After Pic Goes Viral

You might have come across instances of cake text gone wrong. One such incident took place recently in Mumbai drawing the attention of internet users. A customer who ordered a Chocolate Mousse Cake from Powai's Kosten Patisseries and requested the shop to add "Happy Birthday Isha" to it received something that unexpected written on it. The cake literally had the instructions "Write Isha if possible" engraved on it.

The birthday cake weirdly and hilariously read "Isha possib" taking elements from the cooking instructions mentioned by the customer on the delivery app, Zomato. As soon as the cake was unwrapped, the person took to social media notifying the company about the cake mistake.

we'll talk to the tech team if this is possib 😭😭 https://t.co/hn5tyE4TmX — zomato (@zomato) February 1, 2024

Taking to X, identified as Gaurav noted how his instructions were taken too seriously by the cake shop, and in a light-hearted way asked if the app could increase the word limit for better communication. No sooner, Zomato replied and agreed to look into the case. "We'll talk to the tech team if this is possib," they replied with a similar catch.

Netizens react to viral cake post

The "possib" cake has gone viral and gathered over one million views. It triggered a meme fest too with several netizens reacting to cake decor. They termed it "Comedy of errors."

Some even noted how the text "if" mentioned in the instructions was missing on the cake and said, "...I would be angry - they missed if."