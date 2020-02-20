'...but no one has this range': The new meme sweeping Twitter and social media

Twitter woke up to an unusual trend this morning and it is not the first time that something bizarre is trending. From seeing various 'range' related posts we can conjure that it is something used to showcase a person or object's range. For instance, some are posting a collage of an actor in four very different roles showing remarkable differences in expressions, while some are posting a food item with a range of other items it can be paired up with.
Some whacky, some interesting, and some humourous; here are pictures and collages Twitteratis posted today:
Well, that is not all! Whether the content they posted actually made sense or not, since 'range' began trending, people chose to include it as part of their twitter posts anyway:
So, if you too have something unconventional in mind and think it fits the 'range', go ahead and post it on Twitter.
