BroForLife: Twitter reacts after Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi agree to share gold in high jump finals at Tokyo Olympics

Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy shared the men’s high jump gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after both men ended on 2.37 metres.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus also cleared the 2.37 mark but he had more failed attempts, resulting in the bronze medal.

Barshim had previously claimed a bronze medal at London 2012, silver at Rio 2016, and now has Olympic gold to his medal haul.



Twitter was all praises for both players as both shared Gold, some calling it the 'best moment' of Tokyo Olympics.

One Twitter user wrote, "Best moment of the Games so far. An ‘anti-games’ moment. Perhaps we’re all too stressed these days for the old ‘winner takes all’ ideology to survive", while another wrote, "This is the moment that Tokyo Olympics should be remembered for absolute class from these two competitors".

A third user wrote, "The human spirit never seizes to impress and amaze".

Here's how Twitter reacted after the duo won gold in high jump competition: