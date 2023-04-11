British High Commissioner Alex Ellis misspells 'Sholay' as 'Chole', says haven’t had breakfast yet; leaves netizens in splits

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis | Twitter

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, recently asked Twitter users to recommend some Hindi movies so that he could get better at the language. But it was his tweet, where he misspelt 'Sholay' as 'Chole', that has left netizens in splits.

Ellis tweeted a list of recommendations he received from Twitter that included 'Chupke Chupke', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Lagaan'. But he misspelled the name of the film at the top of the list, 'Sholay' as 'Chole'.

Once his followers pointed out the mistake, Ellis tweeted another hilarious tweet correcting himself.

"I meant शोले (Sholay) not chole (I haven't had breakfast yet)," Ellis said.

I meant शोले not chole (I haven’t had breakfast yet) https://t.co/CkqmtwAKow — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 11, 2023

Ellis keeps posting interesting tweets that entertain his followers. And this time around, Twitter users were amazed by the high commissioner's sense of humour. Many users commented on his post and offered creative solutions.

"You can eat Chole and watch Sholay," tweeted one user.

"No breakfast yet?- "Chole"-Bhature is the breakfast of champions. Pls give it a try sometime," commented another user.

"Try watching some comedy in case you are fond of them Your Excellency: a. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, b. Andaaz Apna Apna. Cult humorous Indian Movies. Hope you had a lovely Breakfast," a third user said.

