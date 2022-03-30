British chef Gordon Ramsay reacts over mother's food review, says 'I love you xxx'

When you create something out of love and affection, it is generally considered to come out good. Especially, when it's a treat for our special ones.

Ever rushed into kitchen and shut the door inorder to surprise your parents over some happening day? If yes, then you can surely relate better on the wait to see their reaction over the first bite of one's made delicacy.

However, what if they don't like the food? At times, they won't say it, yet this mom is pro chef's parent and couldn't resist to throw an honest review.

Gordon James Ramsay is a well known British chef, who had his dearest mother taste his toppings, however her review wasn't in favor. Yet, Ramsay accepted the negative review and expressed his love for her. '...I love you xxx', he wrote on Instagram while sharing mom's candid reaction over the food.

In the video we could see Ramsay's elderly mother finger licking a part of his preparation, and then making an upset face. She is heard saying, 'urgh", I don't like it..." Initially, this might have pulled down the mood of the British chef, yet he took it in a sportive manner. "Happy Mother’s Day Mum ! You may not enjoy my toppings but I love you xxx," Ramsay captioned the video post.

Since shared on Instagram, the clip has gathered over 4.5 Million views. Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:12 PM IST