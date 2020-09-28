British broadcaster David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94; smashes world record

Legendary British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough broke the internet on Thursday as he joined Instagram setting a new record of the fastest time to reach one million followers.
The naturalist made his debut on the platform with an IGTV video of himself.
As per Guinness World Records, the followers on his account shot up to one million-mark within four hours of him posting the video.
As of Monday, September 29, he has 4.5 million followers.
His first video on Instagram has more than 16 million views so far.
"I am making this move... because, as we all know, the world is in trouble. Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying... The list goes on and on," he said in the video.
The account is managed by filmmakers Jonnie and Colin, who have worked with Sir David on ‘A Life On Our Planet’. The first post read as:
Hello Instagram
David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will.
That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content.
Stay tuned.
In the video, Attenborough further said that he will be utilizing the platform to share videos explaining what problems Earth is facing and how the world population can deal with them.
He will also be posting exclusive clips and behind-the-scenes content. However, it is clear that Sir David won't be creating and posting content all alone.
His frequent collaborators Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield, who worked with him on his upcoming Netflix documentary 'A Life On Our Planet,' will help him manage the account. As they further added in the caption.
Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton's seven-year-old royal George received a very special gift while meeting Sir David Attenborough earlier this week.
According to Fox News, the royal scion along with his parents and other siblings, Charlotte and Louis, recently met Sir David Attenborough, known for narrating docuseries such as 'Planet Earth' who offered George a shark tooth.
They met for an outdoor screening of his new documentary 'David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.' Photos of the gift exchanged were shared on Instagram by Kensington Palace on Saturday. The caption of the post described that the British broadcaster had visited the palace earlier in the week.
George was seen admiring the shark's tooth in one of the photos, while in the other photo William was found watching the film alongside the 'Our Planet' narrator.
"When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark, the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (big tooth). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island's soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago," the caption of the post read.
"Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today," the caption further read.
According to the People magazine, Middleton revealed that she counts Attenborough among her favourite celebrities that she has met.
