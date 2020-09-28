British broadcaster David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94; smashes world record

Legendary British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough broke the internet on Thursday as he joined Instagram setting a new record of the fastest time to reach one million followers.

The naturalist made his debut on the platform with an IGTV video of himself.

As per Guinness World Records, the followers on his account shot up to one million-mark within four hours of him posting the video.

As of Monday, September 29, he has 4.5 million followers.

His first video on Instagram has more than 16 million views so far.

"I am making this move... because, as we all know, the world is in trouble. Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying... The list goes on and on," he said in the video.

The account is managed by filmmakers Jonnie and Colin, who have worked with Sir David on ‘A Life On Our Planet’. The first post read as:

Hello Instagram

David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will.

That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content.

Stay tuned.