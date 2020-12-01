British Airways launches probe amid claims of air hostess offering in-flight 'adult' entertainment

British Airways has launched an investigation after photos and posts by a person claiming to be a flight attendant with the company went viral for all the wrong reasons. The flagship airline of the United Kingdom has faced allegations that an unidentified attendant is soliciting passengers, offering them sexual favours, her clothes and even the chance to meet her later - all for a price.
"Dear passenger, I am your in flight entertainment. What would you like me to do?" reads the caption for a photo where two shoe-clad legs are in focus, framed against the interior of a plane. This is just one of the countless suggestive posts shared by a social media user who claims to be a "flight attendant" and according to reports, advertises herself via social media posts and blog posts. Since going viral however, many of her posts appear to have been deleted.
While her feet seem to be a popular theme across many photos, another constant is the fact that most of these photos seem to be taken on board a passenger plane. There is however no passenger in sight.
It is however not clear whether the accounts all belong to the same person (or a copycat), or whether this individual is truly employed by British Airways. According to reports, the airline is still trying to identify the stewardess in question.
While the social media user has faced backlash from many, there has also been an outpouring of support from some quarters. A quick search on social media also shows that the account(s) has received a massive number of appreciative comments, some more problematic than others. While the Facebook account remains in place, the twitter account associated with the recent allegations have been deleted.
