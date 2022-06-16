British Airways 'first-class meal' deserves your attention

Image credits: Google

Do you think that meals in first-class are better than those served in economy? You may want to think again. Jane Hawkes, a passenger travelling with British Airways, shared a photo of her first-class meal on Twitter and wanted people's opinions about it.

Hawkes posted a photo of her meal which had sausages, mushrooms, tomatoes, hash brown and what looked like scrambled eggs. The platter did not look appealing and she posted the photo with the caption: "First class #BritishAirways breakfast. Thoughts?”

Twitterati thought this was not a correct meal to be served to a passenger travelling in first class. "Nah I wouldn't be touching that sausage...It looks filthy,” wrote a user. She shared the tweet on June 9, and till now the tweet has got more than ,700 likes and 1,500 retweets.