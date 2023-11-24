Brazilian Woman Who Went Viral For Marrying Rag Doll To Welcome Her Second Child, Throws Gender Reveal Party For 40 People | TikTok

Remember Meirivone Rocha Moraes, the Brazilian woman who married a rag doll husband in December 2021 after she fell in love with it? The couple is expecting their second child, nearly a year after they welcomed their baby boy in May last year. The lady shared a video on TikTok showing her throwing a gender reveal party for her family and friends.

It's a baby girl

Moraes and her doll husband Marcelo were seen holding her younger child Marcelinho in their arms while spraying pink colour in the air. They revealed that the budding baby is a girl child and they are excited to welcome her into her family.

Couple reacts to the gender of their second child

"Marcelo is very, very happy because he wanted a girl," she told the media while personifying her husband's words. Meanwhile, the mother expressed her desire to welcome another male child while saying, "I wanted it to be a boy because I’ve heard having a girl is very expensive and much more work."

Welcoming "Marcela"

It is said that the gender reveal party was attended by around 40 people who enjoyed a grand meal. In the celebration hosted by the parents, there was reportedly chicken, pasta, salad, and cake to relish along with soft drinks. The event was reported to be a cool one with music added to the party. The woman also revealed the name of their baby girl and said they plan to call her "Marcela."