BoycottMyntra trends on Twitter for old 'anti-Hindu' advertisement that it did not make

Twitter once again saw #BoycottMyntra trending after an alleged 'anti-Hindu' advertisement went viral.

An Instagram page called @hindutvaoutloud made a post about all the e-commerce platforms that have put up 'anti-Hindu' products and advertisements. The slide begins with an advertisement wherein Lord Krishna can be seen shopping online for a longer saree on Myntra as 'Draupadi cheerharan' happens in the background.

Many people, enraged at the advertisement, took to Twitter to boycott the shopping website Myntra.

However, what they missed was "www.scrolldroll.com" written in a small font.

This advertisement caused controversy back in 2016 when people assumed that this is an advertisement by Myntra. However, this was a post by ScrollDroll, who wished to explore what would happen if gods were to use the 21st-century technology.

Back then, Myntra had also made a tweet confirming that this advertisement was not published by them. ScrollDroll had taken responsibility for this advertisement.

However, the advertisement has once again gone viral on Twitter in 2021 enraging Hindus who are not only boycotting Myntra but also uninstalling Flipkart.

Myntra has not spoken on the issue in 2021.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 03:01 PM IST