BoycottModiBhasan trends on Twitter ahead of PM's address to the nation at 6 PM

PM Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis. He has spoken about various measures to contain the spread of the pandemic, including the lockdown. He has also announced economic and welfare packages. This will be his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic's outbreak.

In his last such address, he had on June 30 announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

Meanwhile, #BoycottModiBhasan began trending on Twitter ahead of PM Modi's address to the nation. "No employment, No vote BJP !! #BoycottModiBhasan," wrote Tribal Army Founder Hansraj Meena.

"1.Unemployment? 2. Economy? 3. Foreign policy? 4. Girl's safety? 5. Crime rate? 6. Chinese intrusion? 7. Education? 8. Privatization ? 9. Corona? 10. Inflation? 12. Petrol price? 13. Where is 15 lac? #BoycottModiBhasan," he wrote in another tweet.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: