'Boycott Flipkart' trends on Twitter post T-shirt with Sushant Singh Rajput's picture surfaces

There have been many online sites and shopping apps that have resounded to weird ways to promote and market their products. Although, sometimes, a few products do not seem to gel well with the customers. Lately, Boycott Flipkart began trending on social media after a T-shirt referring to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's depression was found on the site by one of his followers.
The T-shirt had the artwork of the late actor with the word Depression-likelike drowning". As soon as it was shared, the image went viral and fans of SSR started trending Boycott Flipkart.
Earlier, there was a brand that sold chips and snacks cane under the radar following an advertisement that had Ranveer Singh. The ad annoyed fans of SSR. Ranveer in the ad asks, "Beta, aage Kya Plan Hai?" Sushant's character talks about paradoxical photons, algorithms, and aliens. What do you think about the photo? Let us know about the same.
