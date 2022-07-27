'Boycott Flipkart' trends on Twitter post T-shirt with Sushant Singh Rajput's picture surfaces

Image credit: Google

There have been many online sites and shopping apps that have resounded to weird ways to promote and market their products. Although, sometimes, a few products do not seem to gel well with the customers. Lately, Boycott Flipkart began trending on social media after a T-shirt referring to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's depression was found on the site by one of his followers.

The T-shirt had the artwork of the late actor with the word Depression-likelike drowning". As soon as it was shared, the image went viral and fans of SSR started trending Boycott Flipkart.

Update



I will serve notice to .@Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen.



Cc: .@withoutthemind di .@divinemitz di .@soniaRainaV di .@FlipkartStories .@flipkartsupport & BW Killed SSR DreamProjects TL participants — Rudrabha Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@imrudrabha) July 26, 2022

Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant's tragic death.



We will keep raising our voice for justice..



Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such incident will not be repeated again.#BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/wEVLPYl5EH — Kashyap (@Kashyap_updates) July 26, 2022

Smear Campaign Against SSR



Now Flipkart has also became an part of the #DruggyBollywood and started a fake campaign against SSR. Who told @Flipkart @flipkartsupport that he was depressed??

Have shame, someone in power can do same with your family too.

🙏 KARMA #BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/k1pjMfquV0 — T@nish❤️Ch@wl@ (@SSRian_TC) July 27, 2022

It's completely a propaganda

Every1 knows #sushantsinghrajput was brutally murdered by #drugiewood & till now they r facing wrath of audience so to come out from this spiral they did this & depression is not a fancy word which u use like this (#ssr not depressed) #BoycottFlipkart — SG (@SG68579767) July 27, 2022

#BoycottFlipkart



Now Flipkart cm out as t new on t list of abusers of Sushant Singh Rajput



Shame on Flipkart

You r now earning money on an innocent deceased soul by tagging him as a mental patient



Is tat much worst condition u r in right now..??



Sushant 4m Dreamer 2 Achiever — Soma Dutta (@SomaDut96461948) July 26, 2022

Earlier, there was a brand that sold chips and snacks cane under the radar following an advertisement that had Ranveer Singh. The ad annoyed fans of SSR. Ranveer in the ad asks, "Beta, aage Kya Plan Hai?" Sushant's character talks about paradoxical photons, algorithms, and aliens. What do you think about the photo? Let us know about the same.