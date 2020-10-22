‘Boycott Eros Now’ trends on Twitter over ‘vulgar’ Navratri memes featuring Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan

The ongoing Navratri festival seems to have courted multiple controversies in short period of time. From Jammu lawyer Deepika Rajawat to US VP candidate Kamala Harris’ niece Meena, many have hurt sentiments of Hindus across the globe by sharing caricatures around the 9-day celebration.

On Thursday morning, Twitter witnessed the hashtag #BoycottErosNow as one of its top trends. This comes after a section of netizens shared screenshots of the production and distribution company’s tweets around Hindu vs Muslim festivals.

Netizens shared a comparison claiming that ever since the company hired Ali Hussein, a Muslim CEO, there have been ‘anti-Hindu’ tweets flowing in.

Many have also shared tweets that feature Katrina Kaif alongside the quote, “Do you want to put the ratri in my Navratri”, and Salman Khan with the words, “You need a dandi to play dandiya – I have one.”

Here are some reactions to the same on Twitter.