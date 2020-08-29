Boycott Amul: Here's why netizens are outraged with the brand

It began with claims of "UPSC Jihad". And while most were not familiar with the term, Suresh Chavhanke, Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News channel decided to enlighten viewers in a promo clip of their upcoming show. He claimed that an 'exposé' had revealed that that an increasing numbers of Muslim candidates were allegedly clearing the civil services exam.

The programme on Sudarshan TV was about a "big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service".

This in turn irked many with #SuspendSureshChavhanke trending on Twitter as senior civil servants condemned the channel. Soon enough, there was a petition was filed by former and present students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, contending that the proposed broadcast sought to defame, attack and incite hatred against JMI, its alumni, and the Muslim community at large.